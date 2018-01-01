Deadpool sequel topples Solo at international box office

The Deadpool sequel has delivered another blow to the new Star Wars spin-off, replacing it at the top of the global box office.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds as the invincible R-rated superhero, has returned to the top of the international box office, picking up $41.6 million (GBP31 million) in 79 territories over the weekend.

That takes the sequel's tally to $344 million (GBP258 million) overseas and $255 million (GBP191 million) in North America.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, which chronicles the origin of Harrison Ford's beloved Han Solo character, has hauled in $30.3 million (GBP22.7 million) internationally from 54 markets to take second spot.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War has swelled its worldwide tally to $1.96 billion, making it the fourth biggest release of all time.

The latest Star Wars spin-off has clung on to the top spot at the North American box office, making an estimated $29.3 million (GBP22 million) over the weekend to take its two-week tally to $148.9 million (GBP111.5 million), while the Deadpool sequel made $23.3 million (GBP17.4 million) over its third weekend to come in second, ahead of Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin's survival romance Adrift, which debuts at three with $11.5 million (GBP8.6 million).

Avengers: Infinity War drops in North America, as Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton's Book Club rounds out the top five.

Sci-fi horror film Upgrade debuts at six, ahead of Life of the Party, Breaking In, and Action Point, which has become the biggest opening flop of Jackass star Johnny Knoxville's film career.

The critically-slammed comedy has limped into the top 10 at nine with $2.2 million (GBP1.65 million).

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez's Overboard rounds out the new top 10 in North America.