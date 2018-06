Experience a night like no other at Secret Cinema Presents Blade Runner - The Final Cut: A secret live experience.Dazzling neon lights, lawless scavengers roaming dark forbidden streets and off-duty LAPD hidden in the depths of underground nightlife. Lose yourself in the Los Angeles of Blade Runner, brought vividly to life in a secret London location.We can bring you an exclusive 50% off tickets offer right here Book tickets through our trusted official partner Ticketmaster