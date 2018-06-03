NEWS Solo retains UK box-office top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Solo: A Star Wars Story – Adventure introducing the young pilot Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Chewbacca, the fierce yet friendly wookiee who will co-pilot the Millennium Falcon. British-made film’s key cast includes Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany and Woody Harrelson.



Deadpool 2 – Ryan Reynolds returns as wise-cracking Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in a second action-packed adventure, in which among other things he protects a special young boy from the mutant Cable (Josh Brolin). In its 3rd week of release is already among the UK’s top 20 films of the last 12 months.



Avengers: Infinity War – Marvel’s 19th epic in the last ten years, Infinity War is directed by the Russo brothers and unites a universe of Marvel heroes against super-villain Thanos (Josh Brolin). A truly dazzling spectacle and, in its 6th week of release, the UK’s highest grossing superhero movie of all time.



Sherlock Gnomes – Animated comedy in which the great detective Sherlock and his colleague Dr Watson – voiced by Johnny Depp and Chiwetel Ejiofor respectively – investigate a case of missing garden ornaments. Other character voices include Sir Michael Caine, Emily Blunt, Mary J Blige and Dexter Fletcher.



Book Club – New comedy starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as members of a monthly book club whose lives change when they read Fifty Shades of Grey. Andy Garcia also stars.



Show Dogs – Family comedy in which a Rottweiler police dog goes undercover to thwart a criminal masterplan. Voice cast includes Alan Cumming, Will Arnett, Stanley Tucci and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges.



I Feel Pretty – Comedy starring Amy Schumer as Renee, afflicted by low self-esteem. When she comes to after a heavy fall, Renee believes she’s beautiful – but what happens when she realises she hasn’t changed?



Blade Runner: The Final Cut – A smash-hit Secret Cinema presentation, in one London location, of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic set in 2019, starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah and Sean Young.



Veere di Wedding – New Hindi-language comedy, shot in Delhi and Thailand, about four young women (Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shika Talsania) whose close friendship is tested on their quest for true love.



On Chesil Beach – Adapted by Ian McEwan from his own novel, this film stars Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle as a couple facing their fateful wedding night in summer 1962. Also stars Emily Watson and Samuel West.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend / Total UK box-office



1 Solo: A Star Wars Story £3,147,338 £13,907,406

2 Deadpool 2 £2,530,069 £26,701,776

3 Avengers: Infinity War £1,058,425 £68,824,457

4 Sherlock Gnomes £938,672 £7,116,136

5 Book Club – NEW £720,858 £720,858

6 Show Dogs £601,535 £2,214,857

7 I Feel Pretty £255,587 £5,062,342

8 Blade Runner: The Final Cut – Secret Cinema £213,737 £3,732,557

9 Veere Di Wedding – NEW £207,229 £207,229

10 On Chesil Beach £129,206 £623,127



comScore data up to and including Sunday 3 June 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

