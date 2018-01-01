NEWS Terrence Howard's ex-wife seeking spousal support Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Terrence Howard's ex-wife is seeking over $900,000 (£675,400) in spousal support from the actor.



The Empire star and Michelle Ghent were married for just a year, and they subsequently became embroiled in a bitter legal fight over spousal support in 2011.



They reached an agreement in 2012, allowing them to finalise their divorce in 2013, but in 2015, the star successfully fought to have the deal overturned, amid claims he signed the paperwork under duress. He accused Ghent of threatening to leak embarrassing information about his sex life to the press if he didn't grant her financial support for three years.



However, in June, 2017 the divorce settlement was reinstated and Howard was ordered to pay Ghent's legal fees, which she now claims he has failed to pay, owing her $909,400 (682,400) in back spousal support and $820,000 (615,300) in fees.



According to TMZ, a hearing has been scheduled for September (18).



In 2012, Howard was ordered to pay Michelle $5,800-a-month (£4,400) in spousal support and as much as $4 million (£3 million)-a-year, depending on his earnings.



Howard is currently married to his third wife, Mira Pak. The couple has two sons - Qirin and Hero.



Michelle Ghent was granted a restraining order against the actor in 2013 after she alleged he kicked her and threatened to kill her. The actor insisted he was acting in self-defence, and told Rolling Stone magazine, "She was trying to Mace me and you can't see anything so all you can do is try to bat somebody away, and I think that something caught her. But I wasn't trying to hit her."

