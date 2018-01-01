Penelope Cruz calls for sexual assault case against Woody Allen to be re-opened

Penelope Cruz has urged U.S. authorities to re-investigate Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse allegations against her father Woody Allen, so the drama can be cleared up once and for all.

Cruz, who appeared in Woody's movies To Rome With Love and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, thinks the case should be "looked at again' as Dylan maintains she isn't making up claims the director molested her when she was a child.

Her mother, Mia Farrow, took the case to the authorities in 1993, but prosecutors opted not to press charges - a fact Woody brought up during a recent interview with Argentinian news programme Periodismo Para Todos, explaining, "This is something that had been thoroughly analyzed 25 years ago by all the authorities and all came to the conclusion that it was not true. And that was the end and I continued with my life."

But Cruz believes the case should be reopened - just so Woody can clear his name once and for all.

"The case has to be looked at again," she says. "The important thing is, if there is a case anywhere in the world that isn't clear, then why not look at it again? I am in favour of that."

Penelope, who won an Oscar for her role in 2008's Vicky Christina Barcelona, insists she won't be joining the growing list of actresses who have refused to work with Woody again amid the ongoing allegations against him, telling Vanity Fair, "We have a collection of headlines saying this actor would work with him again, and this one said they wouldn't - this doesn't change anything. This doesn't add anything good to the situation.

"We're supposed to believe in justice, and this was looked at years ago, and it's not clear. It should be looked at again."