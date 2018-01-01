Jada Pinkett-Smith: 'I was heartbroken when Jaden moved out at 15'

Jada Pinkett-Smith was left heartbroken when her son Jaden Smith decided to move out at 15.

The now-19 year old came to his mother a few years ago and told the actress he needed to be on his own. Jada agreed, but admits she was extremely emotional over Jaden's decision.

"One thing that I've learned is that every child needs something different," she said on her Facebook show Red Table Talk, which she co-hosts with her daughter Willow, during a recent chat with her son.

"At 15 years old, Jaden, and I remember this day specifically, it's probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. You got to a point where you told me straight up, you were like, 'Mom, I have to leave here to live my life'. I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, 'He's right. The time is now. He's 15. It's time for him to leave the house'."

Jada went on to explain she felt comfortable letting her son leave because he was very mature, while Jaden revealed he felt he needed to get out of Hollywood and experience life elsewhere.

"It just makes you appreciate being at home, being with your parents, spending quality time with your family," he said about his decision to move out. "You get out into the world and you just understand things."

In 2016, Jaden's father Will Smith opened up about his unique parenting style, joking he may have been too liberal with his three kids.

"I think it may have been a mistake," he said. "I think we may have gone too far."