Margot Robbie producing movie about female firefighters

Margot Robbie has signed on to produce a movie about a group of incarcerated female firefighters.

Firefighters will be based on Jaime Lowe's New York Times Magazine article The Incarcerated Women Who Fight California's Wildfires, which has been adapted by Carly Wray.

Margot will produce under her LuckyChap Entertainment company, alongside both Lowe and Wray.

The film will centre on a group of female prisoners who fight wildfires in California with only three weeks of training. The women risk their lives for $2-an-hour (GBP1.50).

Robbie has produced many films under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner and earlier this year (18) opened up about wanting to use the company to promote a wide range of women's stories, like her 2017 film I, Tonya, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

"(I produced I, Tonya because) I wasn't really prepared to wait 10 or 15 years until something like this came along. I wanted to do that now," she said. "And the production company, its purpose isn't to have starring vehicles for me, but for any actress. We want female-driven content, and if there are female storytellers telling those stories as well, even better."

Margot is also planning to produce and star in a Suicide Squad spin-off based around her character Harley Quinn. Filmmaker Cathy Yan signed on to direct the project in April (18), and production is slated to get underway at the end of this year. The film will be based on the Birds of Prey comic book series.