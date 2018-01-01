Orlando Bloom, Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto & Cynthia Erivo tapped for new movie

Orlando Bloom, Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto and Cynthia Erivo have joined John Ridley's new movie.

The American screenwriter, who won an Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, is not only penning the script for new feature Needle in a Timestack, an adaption of a short story by Robert Silverberg, but he's directing and producing it too.

The sci-fi flick will tell the story of a husband whose marriage is destroyed by a time-travel rival and will do whatever it takes to get his wife back.

Leslie and Cynthia both have highly acclaimed stage careers, and they each won a Tony Award in 2016, for their roles in Hamilton and The Color Purple, respectively.

Both stars are now moving more into film work, with Leslie previously joining Kenneth Branagh's A-list Agatha Christie retelling Murder on the Orient Express. He has a further two films in production, Sia's directorial debut Sister, and Only, which pairs him with Freida again.

Cynthia also has a packed schedule, starring in four new movies, including the lead role in Harriet, which recounts the story of Harriet Tubman, who helped free hundreds of slaves from the South after escaping from slavery herself in 1849.

In a role reversal, Orlando has taken some time out of movie making in the last year and has been treading the boards in London in play Killer Joe. He's also been filming TV series Carnival Row with Cara Delevingne.

Freida has also been concentrating on TV work and was last seen on the small screen in The Path earlier this year.