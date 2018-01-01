Bradley Cooper back as executive producer of Stand Up To Cancer telecast

Bradley Cooper is returning to co-executive produce America's biennial Stand Up To Cancer telethon in September (18).

Cooper took charge of the fundraiser in 2016 and he jumped at the chance to oversee the 10th anniversary of the event, created to raise cash for cancer research.

Two years ago during the last telecast, the movie star opened up about his late father's battle with lung cancer.

"My hope is that one day every person fighting cancer will receive the full support they need to maintain their quality of life from the day of diagnosis to the end of their treatment, regardless of economic or social status," he said.

In a preview of this year's event, Cooper sits down with young leukemia survivor Mitch Carbon, who turned to a new cancer treatment featured during the 2014 Stand Up to Cancer telethon after he was told he was terminally ill.

"Without that information, I probably wouldn't have been saved," Carbon says in the teaser.

The Stand Up To Cancer telethon is typically a star-studded event that has attracted the likes of Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, and Celine Dion in recent years.

Cooper admits he welcomed the chance to return as executive producer, stating: "It was truly inspiring to be part of the 2016 Stand Up To Cancer telecast and to stand beside Mitch Carbon, whose life was saved by participating in a clinical trial. I am proud to return as co-executive producer to highlight the ten years of impact Stand Up To Cancer has made in cancer research."

The 2018 Stand Up to Cancer telecast will air on 7 September.