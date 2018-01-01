Kathy Griffin donates to support Stormy Daniels' legal fight against Trump

Comedienne Kathy Griffin has found a new way to rile U.S. President Donald Trump after donating to a legal defence fund for his alleged former mistress, porn star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels claims she romanced the world leader in 2006, when he was the host of reality TV show The Apprentice, but received $130,000 (£97,300) from Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen in October, 2016, shortly before the presidential election, to publicly deny she had an affair with the property mogul-turned-politician.

She has been fighting to have her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) officially voided so she can speak freely about the reported fling, insisting the document is not legally binding because Trump did not sign it.

Her CrowdJustice.com campaign to financially back her efforts has earned the support of stars like actress Debra Messing and Griffin, and on Monday (04Jun18), the funnywoman declared it was her pleasure to help Daniels keep up the fight.

"Was so proud to donate to @StormyDaniels legal fund and will always have her back," Griffin posted on Twitter. "Unlike feckless (Trump), Stormy actually stands for something...Justice!"

The comedy star hasn't been shy about voicing her opposition to Trump and his politics, but faced a big backlash last year (17) after posing for a controversial photoshoot online, holding a model of Trump's dismembered head.

She initially apologised for the stunt, but soon retracted her statement after accusing Trump of bullying her. She was also investigated by U.S. Secret Service officials, but was eventually cleared of posing any real assassination threat to the world leader.

Meanwhile, Griffin has been given another reason to smile - she is set to receive a special honour from West Hollywood city officials in recognition of her philanthropy work for the LGBTQ community.

She will receive the Rainbow Key Award on Tuesday (05Jun18) after raising more than $5 million (£3.7 million) for HIV/AIDs services and LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning) causes.