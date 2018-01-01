Charlize Theron to join Oscar Isaac for The Addams Family movie

Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac have signed on to play creepy husband and wife in a new animated take on The Addams Family.

Theron will voice Morticia Addams in the new project, while Star Wars actor Isaac Midler will tackle Gomez.

The film will also feature 2018 Oscar winner Allison Janney as Margaux Needler, Bette Midler as Grandmama, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, and Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, while comedian Nick Kroll will play Uncle Fester.

Co-directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan can't wait to start work on the project after securing their stellar cast for the new take on Charles Addams' beloved New Yorker cartoon series.

"Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new," Vernon tells Deadline. "With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family.

"This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation."

The Addams Family has been a big hit on the big and small screen, as well as on stage.

The original black and white TV series from the 1960s featured Carolyn Jones, John Astin, and Jackie Coogan, while the 1991 film version starred Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christopher Lloyd. It spawned a sequel, Addams Family Values, and a 1993 TV movie, Addams Family Reunion, which featured Daryl Hannah and Tim Curry as Morticia and Gomez.