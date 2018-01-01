Director Doug Liman in talks for The Cannonball Run remake

Filmmaker Doug Liman is in talks to remake Burt Reynolds' classic action comedy The Cannonball Run for a new generation of fans.

The Bourne Identity director is in the early stages of negotiations with Warner Bros. studio bosses, who have been trying to get the project off the ground since 2016.

Get Hard's Etan Cohen had initially been approached to write and direct the film, but when he dropped out, they turned to Central Intelligence's Rawson Thurber last year (17) to step behind the camera for the reboot, with Night at the Museum screenwriters Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant expected to pen the movie.

Now Liman is said to be circling the project, according to Deadline.com.

The original 1981 release starred Reynolds alongside Roger Moore, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Jackie Chan, and Farrah Fawcett, and chronicled the adventures of a real-life illegal cross-country car race. It was directed by Hal Needham.

The Cannonball Run spawned two more sequels - Cannonball Run II in 1984 and 1989's Speed Zone, which starred John Candy, Eugene Levy, and Brooke Shields.

Liman is currently busy working on upcoming sci-fi movie Chaos Walking, which is said to require major reshoots ahead of its planned release in March, 2019.

The film, featuring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, is based on Patrick Ness' young adult novel The Knife of Never Letting Go from his Chaos Walking trilogy, and is set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other's thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise.