Benedict Cumberbatch keen to direct

Benedict Cumberbatch is keen to step behind the camera and become a director.

The Avengers: Infinity War star reveals he started thinking about a new career after serving as an executive producer on mini-series Patrick Melrose, in which he stars, but he is worried the job may be too much to handle.

"That thing of being there at the front door is a wonderful experience," he tells actress Claire Foy in an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors project. "It's my first feeling of that inception-to-completion-thing which I kind of want as a director at some point, but I'm terrified of that, so I'd probably start incredibly small."

Benedict also explains he does not want to direct a project, in which he stars, and admits the time commitment it takes to helm a project makes him feel uneasy, because he has small children.

"In all honestly, it's a bit like going back to the theatre, because of family and wanting to be a more present dad, that's so involving," he says. "Ed Berger, who directed (Patrick) Melrose, directed all five of them (episodes) and he hasn't stopped working for, like, a year and a half. He's still in the edit for five and it's just on and on and on."

Meanwhile, Benedict has a number of new projects that will keep him busy onscreen, including voicing Shere Khan in Mowgli, which will hit theatres in October (18), and the title role in The Grinch, which is slated for release in November (18).

He will also be featured in a TV film about Britain's Brexit drama and the next Avengers movie, which comes out next year (19).