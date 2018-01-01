Sarah Paulson: 'Twitter is too mean for me'

Actress Sarah Paulson has threatened to turn off Twitter.

The 12 Years a Slave star tells digital magazine Bustle she's growing more and more concerned with trolls on social media.

"I think I’m gonna get off very, very soon...," she says. "(It's) the meanest place on earth."

And she's bracing herself for more online criticism about her new heist movie Ocean's 8 as haters start comparing the film to the flop all-female Ghostbusters remake: "We sort of delude ourselves into thinking we have some semblance of control or some idea about how things are gonna go, and we just don't," she explains.

The 43-year-old actress stars alongside Rihanna, as well as Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina, in the upcoming crime caper.

"At the end of the day, I bet you those girls had a f**king ball making Ghostbusters, and so who gives a f**k if anybody saw the movie...? I had a f**king blast (making Ocean's 8), and I made seven new friends."

And while the movie features some Hollywood veterans, Sarah has admitted she was more starstruck by Rihanna than anyone else.

"It was a daily struggle not to embarrass myself in front of her, because every time I looked at her I was like, (sings Rihanna's song) ‘Work work work work’. It was not good and a. I’m not a singer and b. it’s just deeply nerdy," Sarah laughed during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month.

"I dealt with my own anxiety by going up to Rihanna and being like, ‘(singing)I’ve got a new song I can do for you…’ And she was like, ‘No, Paulson!’” she recalled.

"She thought my lyrics weren’t so bad but my melody was awful. She gives great side eye so the minute she does it, you’re like, ‘I’m really sorry!’"