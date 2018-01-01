Lee Daniels in talks to direct Billie Holiday biopic

Lee Daniels is reportedly in talks to direct a biopic about jazz icon Billie Holiday.

The filmmaker, known for producing Monster's Ball and directing movies such as The Butler and Precious, which was nominated for two Oscars, has been focused on making TV shows Empire and Star in recent years.

Now, it appears Daniels is about to return to Hollywood to make a major feature film, with Variety reporting that he is in negotiations to make a movie about the life of Holiday.

Born Eleanora Fagan, the American singer had a seminal influence on jazz music and was known for her vocal delivery and improvisational skills. She garnered mainstream success in the 1930s and 1940s, but by the 1950s her bad health, coupled with a string of abusive relationships as well as drug and alcohol abuse, caused her voice to falter and she died of cirrhosis in 1959.

The film is set to be produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, with playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, a Pulitzer Prize-winner for her 2001 drama Topdog/Underdog, taking care of the script. Mark Bomback has been developing the film and will act as an executive producer.

Insiders have told Variety that singer-songwriter Andra Day is the producer's top pick to play Holiday, while Get Out star Lakeith Stanfield is in the running to take on the male lead. However, no casting details have been confirmed.

The project has not yet been picked up by a studio, but should it come together, it won't be the first time Holiday's story has been depicted on the silver screen. She was portrayed by Diana Ross in 1972 film Lady Sings the Blues, and was the primary character in the play, and later film, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.

Aside from working on the fifth season of Empire, Daniels has also been attached to direct a remake of the 1983 film Terms of Endearment.