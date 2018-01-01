Rachel Brosnahan pays tribute to 'insanely talented' aunt Kate Spade

Actress Rachel Brosnahan has paid tribute to her fashion designer aunt Kate Spade, who was found dead on Tuesday (05Jun18).

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star posted an emotional message on social media on Wednesday, the day after her 55-year-old aunt reportedly committed suicide in her New York apartment.

Kate, who allegedly suffered from mental illness, was found by her housekeeper in her Park Avenue home. A police source confirmed to People that she left a suicide note.

Rachel uploaded a poignant video of her aunt, the former Katherine Noel Brosnahan, in which she could be seen laughing and dancing with husband Andy to a mariachi band at a holiday gathering.

"Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered," the 27-year-old wrote in the accompanying caption. "She had a light that words can't capture but touched everyone she came into contact with.

"She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known.”

She added: "She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today."

Kate was one of the first to praise her niece after she won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for her work on the Amazon Studios series, which has just been greenlit for a third season ahead of the season two premiere.

“I am beside myself! My daughter (Frances) and I jumped up and down when she won,” the influential designer said in January. “We are insanely proud.”

Kate's family told The New York Times in a statement: "We are all devastated by today's tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly."

On Wednesday it was reported the designer fell into a deep depression days before she committed suicide because her husband Andy had asked for a divorce. She is survived by her 13-year-old daughter Frances.