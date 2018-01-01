Cate Blanchett: 'It's time for a new wave of studio heads'

Cate Blanchett predicts more “dangerous and interesting” films will come out of Hollywood when it’s not run by white, middle-aged men.

Cate is joined by an A-list line-up of actresses in new heist flick Ocean’s 8, a continuation of George Clooney’s Oceans reboot.

The cast were out for the New York premiere on Tuesday (05Jun18), with Cate telling the BBC how it’s time for a change when it comes to moviemaking.

“There’s so much talent out there, I think it’s just lazy, entrenched thinking,” she stated. “And when in five years when everyone says the studio system is a little tired, it’s because it’s got the same white middle/older-aged men making the same decisions, so they’re only talking to themselves. The minute you bust that open, it’s a much more creative, circus atmosphere where really, dangerous interesting work can take place.”

All eight lead stars attended the premiere, with Cate posing alongside Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Sarah Paulson.

Recalling her experience on set, double Oscar nominee Helena admitted she was starstruck when production first started.

“Cate came up to me said ‘are you having a freak out, you’re acting opposite the most famous face in America?’ And I said ‘yes I am’. So you know it was like ‘that’s Sandra Bullock, that’s Sandra Bullock’. It’s just weird,” she said.

“And then seeing everyone together was really weird. So you had to have like an hour of weirdness and then you sort of adjusted.”