NEWS Kim Kardashian wins clemency for jailed grandmother Newsdesk







Kim Kardashian is celebrating after learning U.S. leader Donald Trump has granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson following her campaign to free the lifer.



Kardashian recently met with the President at the White House to discuss prison reform and asked him to consider freeing grandmother Alice Marie from the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama, where she has been serving a life sentence for a non-violent, first time drug offence.



Sources tell TMZ Trump signed the clemency pact on Wednesday (06Jun18), and Alice is heading home to be with her family.



Prior to meeting with the President, Kardashian and her lawyer, Shawn Holley, had been working with Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, the leader's senior adviser, on Johnson's case.



Kim took on the 62 year old's cause last year (17) after reading up on the Tennessee grandmother's 1996 conviction - she was sentenced to life in prison without parole on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.



Celebrating the news on Wednesday, the reality TV star tweeted: "BEST NEWS EVER!!!!", adding emoji prayer hands to her post.



Kardashian recently opened up about her meeting with Trump in Washington, D.C. on 30 May (18), revealing the President appeared to be supportive of her campaign to free Johnson.



"I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice," Kim told Mic.com. "He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively...



"The President seems to have a passion for what (sic) everything that Jared has been trying to do, and that just makes me happy that that conversation is just moving forward. We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she - and so many like her - will get a second chance at life."



Johnson's release comes as Trump reportedly plans to grant pardons to 30 people behind bars.

