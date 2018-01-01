Val Kilmer boards Top Gun: Maverick

Val Kilmer has officially joined the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, opposite Tom Cruise.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1986 movie classic now has its two original leads in place, with sources telling The Wrap Val will reprise his aviator character Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, in the project.

The follow-up is currently shooting near San Diego, California and Kilmer has been spotted around a hotel in the area, which producers have booked for cast and crew.

Iceman's role in the new film has not been revealed, but the story line for the Top Gun sequel follows Cruise's Maverick character as he mentors a new generation of young U.S. Navy fighter pilots.

Val previously gushed over the possibility of returning to play Iceman, teasing fans on Facebook in 2015 about receiving an invite to reprise his character.

"I just got offered #topgun2 - not often you get to say 'yes' without reading the script...," he posted, before telling excited fans to chill out. "This is a long way off so calm down. This has been talked about for a long long time and being offered a role is very different from doing a role.

"I jumped the gun with my post. I jumped the topgun… An innocent mistake. It was just such a wonderful phone call with my agent…"

Joseph Kosinski is directing Top Gun: Maverick from a script by Eric Warren Singer, Peter Craig and Justin Marks. He replaces original Top Gun director Tony Scott, who passed away in 2012. The sequel, which is being produced by leading man Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer, is expected to reach movie theatres next summer (Jul19).