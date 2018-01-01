NEWS Kim Kardashian set to meet newly released Alice Marie Johnson Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian will soon finally meet Alice Marie Johnson, the great-grandmother she helped to free from prison.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took up Alice’s cause last year (17), after reading about her life sentence for a non-violent, first-time drug offence, and recruited top lawyer Shawn Holley to lead the effort to free her from the Aliceville Correctional Institution in Alabama.



According to editors at TMZ, Kim is set to finally meet face-to-face with Alice, and is making plans to travel to meet with her. Sources close to the star told the publication that Kim and her team are working to arrange a meeting with Alice that could happen as early as this week.



The former prisoner, who is currently adjusting to life outside of jail, has already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, according to the nonprofit Can-Do, which advocates for clemency for non-violent drug offenders.



"I feel like my life is starting over again," an emotional Alice told reporters outside the prison, reported CNN.



Kim, 37, met with U.S. President Donald Trump last week to discuss the need for prison reform and used the opportunity to ask him to consider granting clemency to Alice, whose case had also won the support of the American leader’s daughter Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner, who both serve as his advisors.



On Wednesday, Alice had her life sentence commuted by Trump and Kim had the honour of sharing the happy news with the 63-year-old inmate over the phone.



"BEST NEWS EVER!!!!" Kim rejoiced on Twitter. "So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance."

