Brody Jenner 'disappointed' dad Caitlyn skipped his wedding

Brody Jenner has admitted it was a "big disappointment" to him that his father Caitlyn Jenner didn't attend his wedding.

The Hills star married his long-term girlfriend Kaitlyn Carter on the Indonesian island of Nihi Sumba on 2 June (18) surrounded by close friends and family, including mother Linda Thompson and brother Brandon Jenner.

But Brody's famous father was nowhere to be seen, instead choosing to attend the annual Life Ball charity event in Vienna, Austria, where she was pictured cosying up to rumoured fiancee Sophia Hutchins.

A source close to the Olympian had previously insisted Caitlyn had work commitments "that have been set up for months and couldn’t be changed in the end."

However, Brody, when asked about his father's absence, shared his disappointment and insisted the 68-year-old was informed of the event well in advance.

"It was a big disappointment,” the newly-wed told People magazine. “Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year.”

According to the publication, Caitlyn is reportedly planning a huge party for the newlyweds upon their return to Los Angeles. But it might be a little too late for Brody, who admitted it isn't his first experience of Caitlyn not showing up for him.

“I wasn’t surprised (by her no-show)," he continued. "I’m pretty used to her doing that sort of thing.”

Brody's half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also noticeably absent from his special day.

"My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think," the DJ told People before he tied the knot. "We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they'll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there."

Brody, 34, proposed to 29-year-old model Kaitlynn in May 2016, after two years of dating, announcing on Instagram: "I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her."