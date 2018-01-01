Damian Lewis and Dakota Fanning join Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry and Emile Hirsch and have been cast in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The foursome will feature alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Burt Reynolds in Quentin Tarantino's new movie, which is set in Los Angeles around the time of Sharon Tate's murder in the late 1960s.

Margot Robbie is reportedly on board to play the pregnant actress, who was killed by followers of cult leader Charles Manson, while Tarantino regulars Michael Madsen, Tim Roth and Keith Jefferson have landed supporting roles.

According to Deadline, British star Lewis will play iconic actor Steve McQueen, while Fanning will portray Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme, the Manson Family devotee who tried to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford in 1975.

Hirsch has been cast as Jay Sebring, the hairstylist who was another victim of what became known as the Tate murders, and Perry is set to portray Scott Lancer. Nicholas Hammond has been cast as director Sam Wanamaker.

Previously, it was announced that DiCaprio will portray washed-up TV star Rick Dalton, who coincidentally lives next door to Tate, while Pitt will portray his stunt double, Cliff Booth. Timothy Olyphant and Kurt Russell are rumoured to have supporting roles.

While DiCaprio has remained tight-lipped about the movie's plot, during an appearance at Sony's CinemaCon 2018 held in Las Vegas in April (18) he shared that he was "incredibly excited" to collaborate with Tarantino again, having worked with the director on 2012's Django Unchained.

"I think he's going to transport us. I'm a huge fan of Singin' in the Rain - movies about Hollywood. As an L.A. native, having read the script, it's one of the most amazing screenplays. We are going to do our best job to make it fantastic," he shared.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is slated for release in August 2019.