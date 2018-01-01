Peter Jackson eyeing up next film series

Peter Jackson hopes his latest film Mortal Engines will be turned into a cinema series.

The New Zealander is no stranger to mega franchises, having helmed The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

His latest film, which he wrote and his frequent collaborator Christian Rivers directed, is a sci-fi adventure set in post-apocalyptic future.

It's based on the first of four novels in Philip Reeve's quartet of the same name, and Peter is hoping studio heads will green light more films.

"You should (read all the books) because they actually get better and better," he told Cinema Blend. "This is one movie where I hope it's successful enough that we get to do the other stories, because the other books are really... this story mushrooms in such unexpected ways in the future books.

"So, I really hope we get to make those films. It's cool. It's a love story. It's an unlikely love story. It's about a young woman who doesn't really think that she will ever find love, and she finds it in a very unexpected way in the middle of this chaotic, strange world that we're in. And I also just like the idea of seeing big cities eat (each) other."

Novels Predator's Gold, Infernal Devices and A Darkling Plain make up the book series.

Icelandic actress Hera Hilmar is the film's lead, with Hugo Weaving, Stephen Lang and Robert Sheehan co-starring.

Mortal Engines is currently in post-production and is due to hit cinemas in December (18).