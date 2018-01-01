Reese Witherspoon confirms plans for Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed plans for a third Legally Blonde movie.

The actress played Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree, in the hit 2001 comedy and reprised her role in the 2003 sequel.

It was reported earlier this week (begins04Jun18) that Reese was close to landing a deal with MGM bosses for a third movie and on Thursday, she confirmed she'd star in a new instalment.

"It's true... #LegallyBlonde3," the star posted alongside a video of her sporting a pink bikini while lying on a blue lounger in a pool, a reference to the costume she wore in her admission video for Harvard University in the first movie.

Editors at Deadline have reported that Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, who adapted Amanda Brown's novel for the original movie, will pen the script, while Marc Platt, via his Marc Platt Productions, will produce alongside Reese and her Hello Sunshine banner. Robert Luketic helmed the first Legally Blonde but the latest project is yet to secure a director.

It is not yet known if key castmembers such as Luke Wilson, Selma Blair and Jennifer Coolidge will return.

Though plot details remain under wraps, Reese told Entertainment Tonight in 2015 that she had spoken to the movie's screenwriters about another film as she felt there was plenty of material to tap into considering the current political climate.

"The screenwriters wrote me and they said they were going to think about it," she shared. "I think it's a really great time to talk about women in politics because we need more women in politics. We're 50 per cent of the population, but we're only 17 per cent of the government. We need some balance there."

Reese has most recently been shooting the second season of HBO show Big Little Lies, and is gearing up to start work on a programme about a morning TV show which will also feature Jennifer Aniston.