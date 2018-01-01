Haylie Duff is a mum of two

Actress Haylie Duff has given birth to her second child.

The Napoleon Dynamite star and her fiance Matt Rosenberg, who are already parents to three-year-old Ryan Ava Erhard, welcomed a second daughter on Tuesday (05Jun18).

"She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her!" Duff wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her two daughters. "Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! Meet our littlest one... Lulu Gray Rosenberg!"

Haylie, who announced her pregnancy in January (18), opened up about her desire to have more children last year (17).

"I would love to have a huge family," Hilary Duff's older sister told Us Weekly magazine in November. "I feel like it was just us growing up and if we had our choice we would have these big, crazy families. But you actually have to have all those babies. I cannot do that. (But) I do love the idea of a big family."

The 33-year-old, who also runs the food blog Real Girl's Kitchen, also recently revealed she has put aside making any wedding plans because the couple is so busy with its growing brood.

"We talk about it (getting married) and think, 'Maybe now we're ready to do it,' and then life happens and toddler happens (sic)," she told People.com earlier this year (18). "We feel married already and it hasn't become something that both of us are gung-ho about."

"Maybe after the craziness of a new baby dies down we'll be ready to talk about it again," she added.