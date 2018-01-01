Sterling K. Brown considers character acting a kind of 'controlled schizophrenia'

Sterling K. Brown likens acting to a form of "controlled schizophrenia" because different roles allow him to exercise different personalities.

The star has won critical acclaim for his TV roles on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, in which he portrayed real-life prosecutor Christopher Darden, and family drama This Is Us, while he also recently featured in Marvel superhero blockbuster Black Panther and will lend his voice to the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Sterling tries to avoid playing the same kinds of characters with each new gig, but when he moves from one project to the next, he never ditches the personas completely.

"They never go away; they're always a part of you," he told breakfast show Today.

"I look at acting as sort of controlled schizophrenia," Sterling explained. "There are thousands of characters that dwell inside of you, depending on what the script and the circumstances are, I get an opportunity to let each one out."

His latest role in dystopian crime thriller Hotel Artemis features the actor as a bank robber in a heist-gone-wrong, who seeks treatment at an underground hospital run by a no-nonsense nurse, played by Jodie Foster.

The movie also stars Jeff Goldblum, Dave Bautista, and Zachary Quinto, and Sterling reveals the cast would often crack a few jokes in between the tough scenes.

"When something's that intense, you gotta balance the energy on set," he said.

The film marked Sterling's first time working with former child actress Foster, and he was pleasantly surprised at how easygoing she was with the cast and crew.

"You talkin' 'bout an idol... somebody you've been watching your whole life," he remarked. "You'd think she'd be aloof and distant but she was as warm and as generous and as open as you would have hoped for her to be."

Hotel Artemis, written and directed by new filmmaker Drew Pearce, opens in theatres this week (ends08Jun18).