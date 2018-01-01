Sandra Bullock thankful for George Clooney's Ocean's 8 support

Sandra Bullock was touched to have the blessing of her Gravity co-star George Clooney for her new all-female Ocean's Eleven spin-off.

Clooney led the star-studded cast of the 2001 crime thriller and its two sequels as smooth conman Danny Ocean, and in Ocean's 8, Bullock portrays his onscreen sister, who puts together her own team of criminals to pull off a big jewellery heist.

The Oscar winner reached out to her old pal as the franchise spin-off was being developed to secure George's approval.

Joking about their conversation, Sandra told breakfast show Today, "He said, 'Don't take my franchise!' I said, 'I'm taking it, and I'm running it!'"

Getting serious, she explained Clooney couldn't have been more supportive of the project, because he knew how much fun he had had working on the Ocean's trilogy with the likes of Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Andy Garcia, and Julia Roberts, who played his ex-wife.

"The nice thing about George is that he's just happy when anything works," Sandra shared. "He wanted the same connections, the same memories that were made for them for us as well, I think."

Bullock features in Ocean's 8 alongside Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina, and she is hoping critics will be kinder to the new release than they were to the last big all-female blockbuster - 2016's Ghostbusters revamp, starring Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and her The Heat co-star Melissa McCarthy.

"That was unfair on a level that I can't even not be mad about talking about," Bullock told Variety at the Ocean's 8 New York City premiere earlier this week. "They literally walked into a firing squad..."

"Let's back off the meanness," she continued. "Let's have a year of kindness. The women are here - we're not going anywhere."