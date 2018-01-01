Mindy Kaling didn't mean to offend with Roseanne writing offer

Actress Mindy Kaling meant no disrespect to the writers behind the axed Roseanne revival after offering to create new roles for the show's stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.

Network executives at ABC cancelled the newly-rebooted franchise on 29 May (18), when the sitcom's leading lady Roseanne Barr posted an ill-advised, racially insensitive tweet about former President Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, leaving her castmates out of work.

Mindy was one of the first to jump on Twitter and offer up her creative services, writing, "Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman let me write things for you".

However, the A Wrinkle In Time star has now realised how the message may have sounded to Roseanne's writers, and she insists it wasn't a swipe at their work.

"I wanted to clarify a little bit because the creators and the writing staff on that show are incredible and there's a reason why people watched it, it really touched on a lot of things that people are interested in watching, so I think they have a great crew there," she told breakfast show Today.

"But John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are national treasures," she continued, "and you feel like when there's something like that, that was so abrupt, you feel like if you're available, I'm a writer. I just want to write for all the best people out there."

Show officials are reportedly now considering adapting the show for a spin-off centred on Roseanne's TV daughter Darlene, played by Sara Gilbert, and Mindy believes that would still find success on the small screen.

"Sara is so talented...," she said. "I would watch that show. The writing staff is amazing so I think they could definitely do it."