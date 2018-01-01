NEWS Kerry Washington set for Broadway return Newsdesk Share with :







Kerry Washington will return to Broadway to tread the boards in new play American Son.



According to editors at Deadline, the Scandal actress will star alongside Steven Pasquale of TV shows The Good Wife and Rescue Me, in the Broadway premiere production of a play by newcomer Christopher Demos-Brown.



Set in a Florida police station, it focuses on a separated interracial couple who are attempting to locate their missing 18-year-old son, whose empty car was found during a traffic stop.



Kerry, who recently wrapped seven seasons as political fixer Olivia Pope in Shonda Rhimes’ hit show Scandal, shared her excitement at moving on to pastures new with the news outlet.



“Christopher Demos-Brown has written a play that dives deep into the big questions of who we are as a nation, by exploring the intimate relationships within a family caught at the crossroads of love, loss, identity and community," the 41-year-old told Deadline in a statement.



“After reading the script I was immediately enthralled by the world of the play and the gripping circumstances that these characters are facing. I am excited to step into the ring with Kenny & Steve to tell this story on Broadway.”

The production will mark Kerry's return to the stage after she made her debut on Broadway in the 2009 production of David Mamet’s Race.



American Son, which was commissioned and staged in 2016 by the Berkshire’s Barrington Stage Company, is described as “a gripping tale of two parents caught in our national divide, with their worst fears hanging in the balance”.



Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, of A Raisin in the Sun fame, performances will begin on Broadway at the Booth Theatre on 6 October (18).

