Amal Clooney: 'George is the great love I always hoped existed'

Amal Clooney has spoken publicly about her husband George for the first time at his American Film Institute’s 2018 Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute.

The 40-year-old human rights lawyer took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday (07June18), where the acclaimed actor and director was being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The usually private couple, who married in 2014 and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander last year (17), rarely share details of their relationship, but the barrister appeared to make an exception for the Syriana star's special night.

"I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster," Amal smiled to the audience. "Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else. I couldn’t sleep when we were apart and I’m told that I would display a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag."

She continued: “Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life.”

Amal's speech wasn't the couple's only public display of affection, however. The glamorous pair arrived hand-in-hand to the event and delighted a whooping crowd when they publicly kissed later on in the night.

George, 57, also opened up about their one-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, sharing that they had celebrated their first birthdays the day before.

“Well, the kids got drunk. I came home they had a bottle of booze. They’re feeling better today,” he joked to reporters at the event.

When asked about being part of a family of four, the proud parent gushed: “It’s really fun, it’s perfect.”