Al Pacino joins Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino has been added to the all-star cast of Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Pulp Fiction director is quickly pulling together an ensemble cast for his new project, which will follow the story of TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who are trying to make names for themselves in the film industry at the time of the Charles Manson murders in Los Angeles in 1969.

On Thursday (07Jun18), Variety reported that Pacino is joining the film too and is set to take on the role of Dalton's agent, Marvin Shwarz. No other details about his character have been announced but the film will mark the first time he has worked with Tarantino.

The Hollywood veteran, known for his performances in The Godfather and Scent of a Woman, recently wrapped production on Martin Scorsese's mob drama The Irishman, which also stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Pacino's casting news comes shortly after a string of high-profile names were attached to star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Also joining the cast is Margot Robbie as murdered actress Sharon Tate, Burt Reynolds as ranch owner George Spahn, Damian Lewis as iconic actor Steve McQueen and Dakota Fanning in the part of Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme, the Manson Family devotee who tried to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford in 1975.

Emile Hirsch has been cast as Jay Sebring, the hairstylist who was another victim of what became known as the Tate murders, and Luke Perry is set to portray Scott Lancer.

Nicholas Hammond has been cast as director Sam Wanamaker and Tarantino regulars Michael Madsen, Tim Roth and Keith Jefferson have landed supporting roles, while Timothy Olyphant and Kurt Russell are also set to appear.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is slated for release in August 2019.