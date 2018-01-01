Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61.

The celebrated chef and TV personality was found unresponsive in his hotel room on location in France on Friday morning (08Jun18) by his close friend Eric Ripert.

Bourdain's death was reported as a suspected suicide by CNN representatives, the network on which he presented his TV show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter (Ariane) and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978 and over the course of his career worked in numerous professional kitchens, including many years as executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in New York.

However, he rose to fame when he released his 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly and kicked off his food and travel show A Cook's Tour, which ran for 35 episodes on the Food Network from 2002-2003.

Bourdain, who was most recently in a relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento, is survived by Ariane, his 11-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Ottavia Busia.

His death comes days after fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York, which officials have ruled as being the result of suicide.