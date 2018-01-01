Amanda Seyfried to star in supernatural thriller You Should Have Left

Amanda Seyfried has joined the cast of supernatural thriller You Should Have Left.

The Hollywood star will play an actress hiding a secret, who is also wife to a wealthy man, as portrayed by Kevin Bacon.

You Should Have Left will be the latest film by Blumhouse Productions, the company famous for its low-budget horror films including Paranormal Activity, Insidious and the critically acclaimed Get Out, which took home Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards in March (18).

According to the studio bosses, the film is an "unsettling story" which traces the movements of the married couple and their six-year-old daughter.

"Mistrust and suspicion characterise their marriage while they are in a remote location that may or may not be obeying all the physical laws of the universe," a Blumhouse spokesperson explained in a statement.

Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp has penned the script and will also direct the feature, having last directed Mortdecai - an action comedy starring Johnny Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow - in 2015.

The film is based on the novel of the same name written by German-language author Daniel Kehlmann, which leading man and producer Kevin discovered and brought to Koepp as the premise for a motion picture. This will not be the first time the pair will collaborate, as the Footloose star previously worked with Koepp on horror movie Stir of Echoes in 1999.

Meanwhile, Amanda will soon reappear on global cinema screens as she reprises her role as Meryl Streep's onscreen daughter Sophie in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which will be released from 20 July. The 32-year-old is currently filming The Art of Racing in the Rain alongside This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia.