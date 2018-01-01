Rose McGowan sobs over Anthony Bourdain's death

Rose McGowan is seen crying for Anthony Bourdain in a video she posted after learning the chef had taken his own life.

CNN representatives announced on Friday (08Jun18) that the popular TV personality had been found dead in his hotel room in France by his friend Eric Ripert, also a chef.

Fans and friends have been mourning the 61-year-old's sudden passing, though Rose has admitted that she's mad about Anthony’s death in a teary video she posted on Twitter.

In it she reaches out to his girlfriend Asia Argento, who like Rose, has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape.

“Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, Rose’s face is covered in tears.

“To those considering suicide, please don’t,” she says through sobs. “Please call for help because it’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It’s not forever and the world will not be better off without you. Oh Asia Argento you’ve been through so much. Anthony why? Please call a suicide hotline. This will affect people all over the globe because Bourdain was international.”

The chef and Asia began dating in early 2017 after she appeared on the Rome episode of the late star’s Parts Unknown show.

After news of Weinstein's sexual assault allegations broke in October, Anthony was vocal in his support for victims of sexual abuse, harassment and rape. In November, he even cooked a meal for Asia, Rose and fellow Weinstein accuser Annabella Sciorra.

Earlier this week, the disgraced movie producer pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault. He appeared at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday after he was indicted by a grand jury last week on two counts of rape and one of a criminal sexual act for alleged incidents involving two women in 2004 and 2013.