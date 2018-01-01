Hilary Duff pregnant with baby number two

Singer/actress Hilary Duff is expecting a baby girl with her on/off boyfriend Matthew Koma.

The former Lizzie McGuire star broke the news to fans via her Instagram page on Friday (08Jun18), with the announcement coming just three days after her big sister, Haylie Duff, welcomed her second child, daughter Lulu with her fiance, Matt Rosenberg.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!," she wrote beside a photo of the happy couple, with the mother-to-be showing off her small baby bump.

Music producer Koma posted the same sweet image on his social media page as he expressed his joy at the news.

"We made a baby girl!" he exclaimed in the accompanying caption. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

The child will be a little sister for Hilary's six-year-old son Luca from her marriage to former ice hockey star Mike Comrie.

She initially began dating Koma in 2016, shortly after her romance with her personal trainer Jason Walsh fizzled out, but they parted ways in April, 2017.

Their relationship appeared to be back on just five months later, as he helped Hilary celebrate her 30th birthday, and she confirmed as much in December (17), during an interview on U.S. daytime show The Talk.

She didn't mention Matthew by name, but revealed she was dating someone she had previously been linked to.

"Timing is such a big deal, third time's a charm," Hilary remarked. "I think that you have history and a past with someone, and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first or second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then it can always work out again."