Asia Argento: 'Anthony Bourdain was my rock'

Actress Asia Argento is "beyond devastated" by the death of her boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

The food expert and TV personality was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning (08Jun18).

Representatives at CNN, the network behind his hit travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, reported the 61-year-old's passing as a suspected suicide, prompting an outpouring of grief online from friends and fans, including Chrissy Teigen and Rose McGowan.

Now Argento, who began dating Bourdain in early 2017, has shared her grief over the tragic loss.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she writes on Twitter. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that your respect their privacy and mine."

Anthony had been a vocal supporter of the Italian actress after she went public with her sexual assault allegations against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein last year (17).

"@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world," he tweeted at the time.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Barack Obama, who joined Anthony in Vietnam for an episode of Parts Unknown in 2016, has also offered his condolences.

"Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer," Obama wrote alongside a photo of the pair during filming. "This is how I'll remember Tony. He taught us about food - but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him."