Blake Shelton forced to refer to Kelly Clarkson as 'Queen' after losing bet

Kelly Clarkson is revelling in making country star Blake Shelton squirm by referring to her as royalty after losing a bet.

Blake was so confident the Because of You hitmaker wouldn't win in her first season as a coach on U.S. reality show The Voice, he agreed to a friendly wager, which involved greeting the 36-year-old as "Queen".

In a previous joint interview on Los Angeles radio station 102.7 KIIS FM, Kelly explained, "We have made a bet and shook hands (sic). When I win, he has to call me 'Queen Kelly Clarkson' for everything. Like, 'Yes, Queen,' 'No, Queen'. If I lose, I have to shut up for five minutes!"

Kelly ended up claiming victory on season 14 with her 15-year-old protegee Brynn Cartelli last month (May18), and Blake has now been forced to swallow his pride and make good on the bet.

It took him a little while to honour the promise, but he finally began giving Kelly the royal treatment on Wednesday (06Jun18), when she performed at the grand opening of his new Nashville, Tennessee bar and music venue, Ole Red, following that night's CMT Music Awards.

"He didn't (honour the bet) forever," she shared on breakfast show Today, "and then finally, I guess I had to go sing at his bar to get him to say it, (but) he introduced me that way (as Queen Kelly Clarkson) at his bar. I loved every minute... 'cause he hated it!"

Kelly, who is married to Blake's manager, Brandon Blackstock, will be hoping to defend her The Voice title when she returns as a coach for season 15. Her fellow former American Idol star, Jennifer Hudson, will also be taking a seat on the panel, having previously joined the rotating line-up for season 13 last year (17).

They will face off against longtime judges Shelton and Adam Levine, who have been with the show since its launch in 2011.