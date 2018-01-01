Darren Aronofsky 'devastated' over loss of close friend Anthony Bourdain

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is at a loss for words as he struggles to come to terms with the death of his close friend Anthony Bourdain.

The celebrity chef and TV personality was found dead from a suspected suicide in his hotel room in France on Friday morning (08Jun18), prompting an outpouring of tributes from friends, colleagues, and fans online.

Black Swan director Aronofsky has now spoken out about the tragedy with a touching salute to his old pal, who he joined on a food adventure for his CNN travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

"Devastated. I don't feel much else," Darren writes in his statement, obtained by People.com. "Tony was a loyal friend and an inspiration. Always sensitive, always connected, always inquisitive, always fun."

"We had great times exploring Madagascar and Bhutan together," he continues. "I will never forget his spirit, his conviction, his professionalism, his passion, his love for his daughter, his love for Asia (Argento, his girlfriend) and her kids, his vision, his stories, his drive for justice, and his wicked sense of humor. Thank you Tony."

Bourdain had been in the middle of filming a new installment of the hit travel series with his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert at the time of his passing. Ripert reportedly discovered the 61-year-old unresponsive on Friday.

Aronofsky's comments emerge shortly after Italian actress Asia Argento, who began dating Bourdain in early 2017, opened up about the heartbreaking news, remembering him as "my love, my rock, my protector".

Rose McGowan, who filmed herself crying over Bourdain's death on social media, is reportedly rushing to Argento's side to mourn the food expert's death with her friend.

According to The Blast, the Charmed star, who is currently in Sweden for a speaking engagement, will jet off to Rome, Italy early on Saturday (09Jun18) to support Asia. The two women had bonded over their shared experiences of sexual assault allegedly at the hands of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and Bourdain had been a fierce supporter of the pair after going public with the claims in October (17).