Jessica Alba credits ability to 'hustle' for her success

Jessica Alba is adamant her success is all down to her ability to "hustle".

The actress first rose to fame in the early 2000s when starring in TV series Dark Angel and has since gone on to feature in films such as Sin City, Into the Blue and Fantastic Four. Jessica has been building her consumer goods brand The Honest Company since 2011 too, and she's now shared that she puts her Hollywood and business success down to her strong work ethic.

"I definitely still have the hustle. I always feel like I’m an anomaly in a weird way," she told U.S. InStyle magazine. "I didn’t go to college and get a degree and go into the workplace. I’ve had a pretty unconventional path to get where I am, but there are hustlers in every field. You can find them. They are lawyers, doctors, people in government. When you find people who are like-minded, you gravitate toward them."

Jessica went on to explain that she was motivated to be role model for young girls. As a woman with Mexican heritage, she also wants to mentor Latinas, as she had so few stars to look up to when she was breaking into the entertainment industry.

"When I started, I was labelled 'exotic.' That was it. It was like you had to be mysterious and sexual. Back in the day, if you were Latina, it was always a stereotype," the 37-year-old shared. "They couldn’t write you as a normal person in the world. (Director) Robert Rodriguez was kinda the first person who made Latinos commercial in his movies, like in the Spy Kids franchise. And then Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek (helped pave the way). It was tough in the beginning."

And as if she wasn't busy enough, just a couple of months after welcoming her third child with husband Cash Warren, a son named Hayes, Jessica is heading back to the world of TV. She's starring in L.A.'s Finest alongside Gabrielle Union.

"I feel like my purpose in life was to create Honest, and everything led me to that. But my heart is with entertainment, acting, performing, and that world. I knew it was a matter of time," she smiled.