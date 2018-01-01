Evan Peters: ‘I love Michael Fassbender's career’

Evan Peters looks up to Michael Fassbender and the career he’s had.

The 31-year-old stars opposite German-born Irish actor Michael in the X-Men films, with the pair teaming up again for the forthcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, out next year (19).

Talking to Mr. Porter about his experiences working with the 41-year-old Oscar nominee, Evan admits he’s in awe.

“I look up to him. I love his career,” he gushed. “In that scene in decaying Cairo (during X-Men: Apocalypse), there is rubble and explosions everywhere. He comes and saves us. We’re all messed up. Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) has us at his mercy. (Michael) did a take, very serious, with the gravitas of Magneto. And then we cut and he says, ‘Guys, you can go. I don’t really need you here.’ He’s such a pro.”

Before the new X-Men film comes out, Evan is back on the small screen in American Horror Story. The popular series, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is now in its eighth season, with production slated to kick off later this month (Jun18).

He’s also working with Ryan on new show Pose, which is set in New York in the ‘80s.

On the subject of his chosen career, Evan admits it can be suffocating at times.

“As an actor, you’re supposed to take this route, do all the right roles and climb that ladder in a weird way. It can make you feel like you’re trapped,” he sighed.