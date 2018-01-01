Toni Collette broke “heavy” film boycott after reading Hereditary script

Toni Collette accepted a role on horror movie Hereditary, even though she vowed to only shoot “funny films.”

The Australian actress plays Annie Graham in Ari Aster’s feature directorial debut, which follows a family who is haunted following the death of their grandmother. And in an interview with Britain’s Total Film magazine, Toni admitted that the high calibre of the project forced her to overturn a rule she’d once set herself.

“I said to my agent, ‘I’ve done enough crying. I’m tired. I don’t want to do emotionally heavy films anymore. I just want to do funny films that are light and make everyone feel wonderful,’” she recalled. “I thought, I’ll humour him (her agent, who sent her the Hereditary script). But it was so f**king brilliant that I ended up saying to him, ‘F**K YOU for even sending it to me, because NOW I HAVE TO DO IT!!!’ There was no way in the world I could read that script and not do it.”

Hereditary also stars theatre actress Millie Shapiro and Emmy winner Ann Dowd, who both praised co-star Toni for her breathtaking performance as the lead character.

However, the 45-year-old insisted it was “just my job” to deliver a convincing portrayal of a bleak and helpless situation.

“Annie is very complicated, and she’s seen by others as unstable, but she’s also quite vulnerable,” she explained. “She’s aware that something in her life is not right, but she’s not quite sure what that is. So, in a way, it’s a film about an awakening. It’s just that most awakenings tend to have a sense of hope and some kind of positive change, and the most frightening part about this story is that the awakening is the realisation that there is no hope. And that’s why it’s horrific.”

Hereditary hits U.S. cinemas on 8 June (18).