Emma Thompson made a dame in Queen's Birthday Honours list

Emma Thompson, Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley have been honoured by the Queen.

In a list published on Friday (08Jun18), the famous faces are among many receiving the prestigious recognition from the head of the Royal Family in celebration of the 92-year-old's monarch's official birthday on Saturday.

Thompson, who will become a dame - the female equivalent of becoming a knight - was described in the press release from Buckingham Palace as one of Britain's "most versatile and celebrated actresses." The 59-year-old is also the only person to have won Academy Awards for both acting and writing for her work in Howards End and Sense and Sensibility respectively.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Knightley has received an OBE for services to drama and charity, while Hardy was honoured with a CBE.

Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, whose novel never Let Me Go was adapted into a movie in 2010 starring Knightley, Andrew Garfield and Carey Mulligan, received a knighthood for his services to literature.

He said he was "deeply touched to receive this honour from the nation that welcomed me as a small foreign boy."

Ishiguro also wrote The Remains of the Day, the film adaptation of which starred Thompson and Anthony Hopkins in 1993.

The rapper and singer Ms Dynamite, real name Niomi McLean-Daley, was also honoured with an MBE, for services to music, more than 16 years after she won the Mercury Music Prize for her debut album A Little Deeper.

And the founder of the British MOBO Awards, Kanya King, received a CBE for services to music and culture.

In total 1,057 people are on the Queen's honours list, with more than two thirds recognised for their work in their local communities.