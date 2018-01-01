First Bond girl Eunice Gayson dead at 90

Eunice Gayson, the first-ever Bond girl, has died.

The 90-year-old actress, who passed away on Friday (08Jun18), played Sylvia Trench, opposite Sean Connery, in Dr. No and reprised the role for From Russia With Love.

Gayson was initially cast as Miss Moneypenny, but that role went to Lois Maxwell.

The sad news of her death was confirmed on Eunice's Twitter feed. A post reads: "We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed."

James bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli added a statement, which reads: "We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl', who played Sylvia Trench in Dr. No and From Russia With Love has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family."

Gayson was born in Surrey, England and began her acting career in the late 1940s with roles films like It Happened in Soho, Halesapoppin!, Let Them Eat Cake, The Revenge of Frankenstein, Arms and the Man, Miss Robin Hood, To Have and to Hold, and Melody in the Dark,

She became the first person to ask for James Bond's name in the movies after her character met the suave spy at a card table in 1962's Dr. No, allowing Connery to utter 007's signature line: "Bond. James Bond".

She reappeared as Trench the following year in From Russia With Love.

Gayson also appeared in iconic TV series The Saint and The Avengers.