Emilia Clarke has kept a Game of Thrones diary

Emilia Clarke has been keeping a diary while filming the final series of Game of Thrones.



The actress has played Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy since its inception in 2011, and will bow out as the programme reaches its conclusion in 2019.



Keen to remember her last moments on set, Emilia decided to document the details of her final filming days.



“I’ve been writing a diary entry for every day of filming, so when I’m an old lady I can look back and remember what I was feeling,” the 31-year-old shared in an interview with Britain’s OK! magazine. “The majority of my entries are like: ‘My feet hurt. I’m tired.’ None of it is this wistful thing I hoped it would be. It’s mainly just me talking about what I ate for dinner.’”



The three-time Emmy nominee has in fact been keeping a diary ever since she first landed her iconic Game of Thrones role.



“It’s been my entire life and my entire 20s,” she enthused, adding that the show’s forthcoming ending has triggered a range of emotions. “It feels like preparing to leave home. It’s exciting but sad and scary at the same time.”



Away from Game of Thrones, Emilia is making a name for herself as a Hollywood leading lady and is currently in cinemas playing the role of Han Solo’s childhood sweetheart Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. And after becoming a Star Wars fan under her brother’s guidance, the British star says she was always hoping to bag a role in the film series.



“I watched the movies when I was young, but it was only when Episode VII (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) came out that I was blown away,” she recalled. “I went back and watched them all again and was like: ‘I hope there’s a part for me in the future of this new female-led franchise.’”



