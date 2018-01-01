Claire Danes played games with on-screen son between takes

Claire Danes and her son Cyrus would play with her on-screen child between takes on A Kid Like Jake.

The Homeland actress stars alongside The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons as parents who are struggling to do right by their son Jake, who doesn't conform to gender norms, as they apply for him to attend New York City kindergartens.

The Romeo + Juliet star easily bonded with Leo James Davis, who plays Jake, because he was the same age as her son Cyrus at the time, and the trio hung out and played games together between takes.

"I had a four-year-old, who’s five now. My son, Cyrus, came to set a lot and got to be friends with Leo, who played Jake," she told Collider. "I was so much in the habit of playing with a boy that age that it wasn’t a stretch for me. In fact, Cyrus and Leo and I would be playing (game) Duck, Duck, Goose, in between takes. The cameras could have just been constantly rolling."

The film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Octavia Spencer and Ann Dowd, is based on Daniel Pearle's play of the same name, in which Jake was not featured at all. In the screen adaptation, they decided to use the character sparsely and were careful about shooting Davis directly.

"There was just always a fabric around him, or they’d shoot him from surprising angles or from behind," Claire explained. "We just played and improvised, and the DP (director of photography) was always moving his camera around and just collected a lot of raw material that they would make sense of in post-production."

The 39-year-old, who is pregnant with a sibling for Cyrus, decided to shoot the film during a break in her Homeland schedule because it seemed "light and fuzzy" compared to the series, and because she understood the parents.

"I, of course, happen to be a New York mom with a four-year-old son, or he was four, at the time, and I’d just gone through that gauntlet of applying to schools in New York City," she added.

A Kid Like Jake hits cinemas from 1 June (18).