Khloe Kardashian not impressed by 'mommy shaming' over breastfeeding struggles

New mum Khloe Kardashian won't stand for criticism about her breastfeeding efforts because she's had to resort to using formula.



The reality TV star welcomed daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April (18), and she has been open about the highs and lows of first-time motherhood with regular updates on her blog.



One of the main issues she faced was with nursing, and in this week's (ends08Jun18) blog post, Khloe explained she had been using both breast milk and formula to feed her little girl, citing the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker, which helps new parents easily mix powdered milk, as a "total lifesaver".



One fan took to Twitter to praise the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty for being honest about her struggles, insisting she isn't alone.



"Mad respect to @khloekardashian for opening up about supplementing with formula," Amber Keimig wrote. "i had to do that when i went back to work, and i was so embarrassed that i couldn’t produce enough (breast milk) because i was away from (son) jackson. fed is best (sic)!"



Khloe appreciated the positive remark and took the time to reply late on Thursday (07Jun18), revealing not everyone has been so kind.



"Mommy shaming is real!" she commented. "But the truth is I've tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn't working for me.



"I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula. Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able (sic)."



Khloe is no stranger to fighting back against critics - she previously hit back at those who didn't approve of her efforts to kickstart her fitness regime a few weeks after giving birth.

