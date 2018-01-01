NEWS Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, makes Buckingham Palace balcony debut Newsdesk Share with :







Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made her first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a member of the Royal Family.



The former Suits star, 36, was part of the Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday (09Jun18) in London to mark the Queen's official birthday.



Meghan wore a stunning off-the-shoulder pale pink two-piece suit by Carolina Hererra as she was joined on the iconic balcony by the Queen, new husband Prince Harry, father-in-law Prince Charles, brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



Prince Phillip and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were also in attendance.



Meghan and Harry began the day with a carriage ride down the Mall to Buckingham Palace, alongside other members of the Royal Family, before a grand military parade entertained the crowds, with more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.



The family gathered on the balcony to watch the iconic fly-past by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, as the crowds whooped and cheered below.



Meghan looked comfortable alongside her new husband as she waited to curtsy to the Queen, alongside Catherine. The former actress chatted to both Harry and her sister-in-law during her appearance on the balcony, and was seen quizzing Harry as they waited for the Red Arrows to flypast.



Prince George was seen joking with his cousins as he waited for the air display, and was the subject of a viral video when one of his older cousins put her hand over his mouth to keep him quiet.



Little Princess Charlotte drew a few gasps from the crowd as she was seen taking a tumble on the balcony, leading mum Catherine to console her as she cried.



Later this month, Meghan is set to join the Queen for their first solo outing together. The pair will travel by Royal Train to Cheshire for a series of appearances across the region.

