NEWS Vince Vaughn arrested for driving under the influence







Vince Vaughn has reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence.



The Hacksaw Ridge star was detained in the early morning hours of Sunday (10Jun18) in Manhattan Beach, California, according to TMZ.



Details surrounding his arrest have not been released, but he was reportedly stopped at a checkpoint with a passenger in his car.



The actor's representatives have yet to comment on the arrest news.



This isn't the first time the 48-year-old has been arrested - in 2001, Vaughn was detained in Wilmington, North Carolina following a bar fight. The fight occurred at the Firebelly Lounge and actor Steve Buscemi was stabbed while trying to intervene.



Vaughn and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg subsequently entered Alford pleas to misdemeanour assault charges, whereby they both refused to actually admit guilt. They were also banned from bars in the Wilmington area and had to attend an alcohol counselling programme.



Vince has remained largely out of the spotlight in recent years after settling down and becoming a dad - the actor wed Canadian real estate agent Kyla Weber in 2010 and they have two children together, daughter Locklyn Kyla Vaughn, eight, and son Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, five.



The Swingers star will next be seen in Against All Enemies, alongside Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie. The film centres on the investigation surrounding iconic actress Jean Seberg's ties to civil rights leaders and the Black Power movement. Vaughn will play the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, while Stewart will portray Seberg in the movie, which reportedly began filming earlier this year.

