NEWS Vince Vaughn released following DUI arrest Newsdesk Share with :







Vince Vaughn has been released following his driving under the influence arrest on Sunday (10Jun18).



The Hacksaw Ridge star was detained in the early morning hours of Sunday (10Jun18) in Manhattan Beach, California. Vaughn and his passenger were reportedly stopped at a checkpoint that officers at the department announced earlier this week.



“The intent of the checkpoint is to encourage sober designated drivers," a message on Facebook read. "By publicizing these educational and enforcement efforts, the Manhattan Beach Police Department believes that drinking and driving and driving while unlicensed will be reduced."



“Our ‘Zero Tolerance’ approach to enforcement sends a clear message to those who still don’t heed the warning to designate a sober driver before celebrations begin," it continued. "Simply put, ‘If you are over the legal limit, you will be arrested'."



Meanwhile, according to TMZ, police officers requested for Vaughn and his passenger to step out of their vehicles. However, they initially refused and when they finally agreed, they were arrested.



The 48-year-old was subsequently booked for misdemeanour DUI and resisting, delaying or obstructing officers. His unidentified passenger was booked for obstruction and public intoxication.



Vaughn and his male passenger have since posted bail and have been released.



This isn't the first time the actor has been arrested - in 2001, Vaughn was detained in Wilmington, North Carolina following a bar fight. The fight occurred at the Firebelly Lounge and actor Steve Buscemi was stabbed while trying to intervene.



Vaughn and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg subsequently entered Alford pleas to misdemeanour assault charges, whereby they both refused to actually admit guilt. They were also banned from bars in the Wilmington area and had to attend an alcohol counselling programme.

