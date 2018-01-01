Priyanka Chopra apologises after Quantico terrorism storyline

Priyanka Chopra has apologised after her TV show Quantico featured a controversial storyline about Indian terrorists.

The episode, titled The Blood of Romeo, saw Chopra’s FBI agent Alex Parrish thwarting a terrorist attack on an international summit in New York by Indian nationalists, who stole weaponised uranium and sought to blame the planned violence on Pakistan.

Fans were horrified that the show fictionalised the real-life historical tension between the two countries just days before a real-life summit between India and Pakistan in China.

Chopra was targeted by viewers who criticised her for going along with the storyline, especially as she is of Indian descent.

“I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico,” Chopra posted on Twitter on Saturday (09Jun18). “That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”

ABC, the network behind the show, also offered an apology for the content of the episode, that aired on 1 June.

“(We) and the executive producers of Quantico would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, The Blood of Romeo,” they said in a statement.

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series.”

The network’s statement concluded: “Quantico is a work of fiction. The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone.”

Quantico, which was cancelled by ABC last month (May18), will come to an end after its current third season.